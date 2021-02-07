Former commissioner arrested, charged with possessing child pornography

Body

Former Hart County commissioner R.C. Oglesby has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children, an arrest warrant shows.

Oglesby, 66, who was suspended from his District 1 seat by the governor in 2020 and then lost re-election in November, was arrested at his home on Winding Way in Hartwell on Wednesday, Feb. 3, around 3 p.m. by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Hartwell Police Department. He was released on $15,000 bond.

An arrest warrant obtained by The Sun shows Oglesby has been charged with sexual exploitation of children.

The warrant alleges Oglesby possessed on Nov. 7, 2019 — the day he and family members were arrested on racketeering charges — an image of a pre-pubescent female exposing her private parts.

Assistant police chief Stan Sayer told The Sun that Oglesby’s cellphone was seized during the raids for alleged racketeering in 2019 and that the GBI cyber unit just recently gained access to the phone and discovered child pornography on it.

A felony conviction for that charge can include a prison term between five and 20 years or a maximum fine of $100,000, or both. One of the penalties is the mandatory requirement to register as a sex offender upon conviction.

In his arrest from November 2019, prosecutors allege Oglesby was operating an organized crime scheme involving drug sales and SNAP benefits fraud. A grand jury indictment charges Oglesby with multiple counts of theft by shoplifting for allegedly stealing items on multiple occasions from Hart County stores, three counts of financial transaction card theft or fraud and one count of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

The six-person, 45-count indictment, which also charged several members of his family, details a system in which the businesses, Ludi’s Soul Food and R&D Carwash, “served as a front for illegal activity,” the indictment said.

His criminal court case for those charges is still pending in Hart County Superior Court.

His attorney, Bruce Harvey, has said Oglesby is innocent of the charges against him and wrote in an appeal to the governor’s suspension that he believes the prosecution is politically motivated.

Oglesby represented Hart County’s District 1 on the board of commissioners from 1989 until he lost re-election in 2020.