Food, shelter assistance available for residents

Ninth District Opportunity, Inc. has been awarded federal funding under The Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program Phase 37 and CARES Act to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Hart County.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from numerous charitable organizations. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board made up of various local agencies and churches will determine how the money awarded to Hart County is distributed to programs run by local service agencies in the area.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive money must: 1. be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2. have an accounting system, 3. practice nondiscrimination, 4. have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 5. if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies (not individuals) are urged to apply.

Hart County has distributed emergency food and shelter funds previously with Ninth District Opportunity and other local agencies participating. These agencies were responsible for providing food and shelter for local individuals and families.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying must submit a request to Brenda Dalin, Ninth District Opportunity, Inc, P.O. Drawer L, Gainesville, GA 30501. The deadline to submit a request has been extended.