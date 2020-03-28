First COVID-19 case confirmed in Hart County

Body

Hart County's first case of COVID-19 was reported by the state Department of Public Health in its 7 p.m. status update on Friday.

No information about the case was immediately available. More details will be reported as they become available.

Statewide there are 2,366 cases confirmed, according to the DPH. Of those, 69 deaths and 617 hospitalizations have been reported as of noon on Saturday.

There are 230 cases that are from unknown counties. Unknown counties are reported when a person's residency information is incomplete or incorrect, a DPH spokesperson said. They are listed as unknown until DPH can correct it.

More than 11,000 people have been tested statewide.

Hart's positive test means it joins other Northeast Georgia counties Franklin, Madison and Stephens with confirmed cases.

Hart County's emergency declaration calls for everyone to socially distance themselves from others by staying at home, keeping six feet between others and not gathering with more than 10 people.

Other means of curbing the spread of the disease include washing hands regularly, using hand sanitizer and disinfecting surfaces often.

More guidance is available at the CDC website here.