FFA plant sale a drive-through event this year

The Hart County FFA plant sale on April 3 and 4 will be a drive-through event this year.

“Obviously it will be a bit different this year,” said Hart County High School’s FFA advisor Anna Smith.

The plant sale is normally a drop-in affair, with students from the high school helping customers in the school’s greenhouse on Campbell Drive pick out plants they have cultivated from seeds to saplings.

The coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing orders in place statewide and locally meant the FFA had to adapt.

The sale will still be at the greenhouse in the Hart County Board of Education office, 284 Campbell Drive, in Hartwell. This year, however, order forms will be given out upon entering the parking lot and plants will be loaded up beside the greenhouse.

“We are making the buying easy for customers and delivering straight to cars,” Smith said. “This also ensures the safety of helpers and customers.”

The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 3 and from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 4 at the greenhouse on Campbell Drive.

Plants available include petunias, impatiens, marigolds, vinca, Dusty Miller, snapdragons, begonias lantana, geraniums and Boston ferns.

There will also be many varieties of tomatoes and peppers available.