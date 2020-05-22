Farmer's market to return May 23

Body

The Hartwell Farmer’s Market is coming back May 23.

Shirley Johnson, who is a vendor at the market, said the pandemic closures impacted the spring opening of the market, but since restrictions have eased it is time to start again.

The cool weather in the early spring has delayed some of the crops, but as the weather warms, more and more is being harvested, Johnson said.

“We definitely have a few vegetables to sell,” she said.

There will also be some plants for sale as well.

The Hartwell Farmer’s Market will be on Saturdays only for the time being and social distancing standards will be followed in how the vendors are set up. Johnson said the vendors are asking customers to follow those guidelines as well.

The market will be from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, beginning on May 23, in the parking lot of The Hartwell Sun.