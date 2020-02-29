Early voting, qualifying begins Monday

Body

Monday marks the official start of the 2020 election cycle.

Early voting for the presidential preference primary begins Monday, March 2 and will be available Mondays through Fridays until March 20. Voting will be during office hours, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Hart County Board of Elections office at 182 Cade Street, in Hartwell. Saturday voting will be on March 14.

Qualifying for local offices also starts March 2 at 9 a.m. and will run through the week until noon on Friday, March 6.

Local Offices up for grabs are Sheriff, Tax Commissioner, Probate Judge, Magistrate Judge, Clerk of Superior Court, Board of Education Districts 1, 3 and 5, Board of Commissioners Districts 1, 3 and 5, Coroner and Surveyor. Fees vary for qualification depending on the office.