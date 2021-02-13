Drive through vaccine clinic scheduled for Feb. 22

Body

Elbert Memorial Hospital is teaming with Athens Technical College to offer COVID-19 vaccines later this month, according to Athens Technical College president Andrea Daniel.

This opportunity is open to residents of Hart County who meet the tier 1A requirements, which include being 65 years old or older.

Beginning Feb. 22, a drive thru clinic will be held under a large white tent in the parking lot to the right of the Elbert Memorial Hospital, 4 Medical Drive, Elberton.

Appointments are available now by calling 706-283-3151 ext. 359.