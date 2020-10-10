District 1 hopefuls vie for seat

Body

Name: James Herman Fulghum, Independent

Occupation (work experience): Former superintendent with DACA Specialty Services, industrial painting and commercial projects in Atlanta; U.S. Army veteran; former commander for American Legion Post 109

Family: I have three wonderful children and three grandchildren.

Why are you running for office? To help our community. I plan to live my life in Hart County, where I was raised, and with a heart of passion to help the citizens of Hart County with their concerns. I want to build on prosperity and growth for a better tomorrow for our children and grandchildren. I will seek answers for the challenges ahead for District 1. We need harmony, not distractions; leadership for the people, not for personal gain.

I run to restore faith, with honesty and pride for all citizens. We are all in this together.

With a purposeful action, I will work strategically to uncover and to discover a common vision to move Hart County forward. I encourage viable growth in our community with a fortress balance sheet and financial sustainability.

What is the biggest challenge facing Hart County and how would you tackle it should you be elected? Jobs and a new, expanded county jail and detention center are needed. I will continue with the effort to maintain the best possible conditions of our roads and other needs of District 1. I will work with the other commissioners on these items of great concern.

I would like to get manufacturing jobs back in our county along with individual and commercial jobs and to help small businesses in our community.

I will focus on four key components — shared knowledge, shared goals, effective communication and mutual respect. I will invest the time to work with the board members to ensure we are all working together for the same vision.

What qualifies you to hold this office? Being a veteran of the armed forces, I have discipline and respect. Having been past commander of the American Legion, I have leadership skills, expertise in business and the job skills to make good decisions.

Name: R.C. Oglesby, Independent, incumbent

Occupation (work experience): Retired but I am still in ministry, pastor of the Antioch Baptist Church in Greenwood, S.C.

Family: Been married for 49 years to Aretha Scott Oglesby, 3 grown children, Fredrick, Steve, Yolanda Oglesby. One Godson, Antravis Craft

Why are you running for office? I have been a commissioner for three decades. I am running to continue to keep Hart County moving in a right direction, that means bringing more growth, jobs, and more infrastructure to Hart County.

What is the biggest challenge facing Hart County and how would you tackle it should you be elected? There are things that come every day that are a challenge. With that said, we will work through things as they come before us, whether it’s paving roads, resurfacing roads, water, lower taxes, or working with the city of Hartwell bring more businesses and restaurants to Hart County.

We also have liquor on ballots, we will have to work through those changes.

What qualifies you to hold this office? I have been a commissioner for three decades, which makes me qualified. I have been to all my commissioner’s certificate classes. Yes, I am qualified, plus I have not just worked for District 1, but have worked for all the citizens of Hart County.

I appreciate the support of Hart County the last 30 years, and I want to thank every one for their continued support.

Name: Michael Bennett, Republican

Occupation (work experience): Owns Michael Bennett Construction and is a land trader.

Family: Married with five grown children, four of which own their own businesses

Why are you running for office? I am running again because I feel I can still help make a better Hart County. Having been in business for 40 years, there is no doubt I have much to bring to the table. I will work hard with our present board of commissioners to expand and explore new ideas for improvement, as well as solve existing issues. Hart County has fewer problems than most counties in Georgia due to good management in place.

What is the biggest challenge facing Hart County and how would you tackle it should you be elected? Working to expand County water lines would be my biggest challenge. The revenue is simply not there. We must find a way to make this happen.

What qualifies you to hold this office? I am no stranger to long hours and hard work.

Name: David J. Cook, Democrat

Occupation (work experience): Retired Army Combat Veteran

Family: Married to Sarah G. Cook (27 yrs.), 3 children, Michael Cook (deceased), Shonda Risner, and Nate Cook

Why are you running for office? Serving our country for 36 years, I would like to continue serving this County and our District for the betterment of this great place we call home.

What is the biggest challenge facing Hart County and how would you tackle it should you be elected? Economic growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic! Research and implementation of developed ways to assist in the recovery and forward movement in economic growth due to the loss the pandemic has caused in Hart County.

What qualifies you to hold this office? Born in Hart County in 1961. Graduated Hart Co High school in 1979. 36 years Military training and experience. Afghanistan Combat Veteran. College studies in Business Management and Criminal Justice. Led my life on Army Values with Integrity and Selfless Service being the utmost importance.