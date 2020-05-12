Cumulative cases of COVID-19 now at 18 in Hart County

Body

There have now been 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Hart County residents since the state Department of Public Health began tracking them in March.

The number has now nearly doubled in the past two weeks since Georgia began phase one of reopening businesses that were closed under Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order intended to slow the spread of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Seven of those cases have now been attributed to staff members at Hartwell Health and Rehabilitation, according to the state Department of Community Health’s long-term care facility report Monday.

Statewide, there have been 33,927 cases of the disease confirmed that have led to 1,441 deaths and 1,414 intensive care unit admissions. There have been 6,015 hospitalizations statewide since the DPH began tracking cases.

There are no deaths confirmed in Hart County patients and no hospitalizations reported by the DPH. At least one case, however, has been confirmed by The Sun to have caused a hospitalization.

There are now 978 cases the DPH lists as being in unknown counties.

The state’s seven-day average for cumulative cases has continually dropped, according to charts posted by the DPH, since peaking on April 22, a sign the outbreak is declining statewide.

The curve on charts showing the cumulative number of confirmed cases and deaths are also both flattening.

The National Guard is expected to be in town this week to clean and test at the Hart County Jail.