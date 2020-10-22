COVID-19 numbers remain relatively low in Hart County

Subhead

The number of local coronavirus cases has remained relatively low for the past couple of weeks, and the school system now reports no students are currently infected.

There have been 30 cases added in the past two weeks in Hart County, according to data from the Department of Public Health.

In total, Hart County has seen 559 cases and 16 deaths since the DPH began reporting infections. County administrator Terrell Partain said there were 13 active cases in the county as of Wednesday morning.

Hart County was previously considered a “high transmission” county, but has since been taken off that list. Stephens, Franklin and Banks counties are all considered high transmission counties.

Between Oct. 10 and Oct. 16, Hart County had an eight percent test positivity rate, meaning eight percent of those who were tested were positive. That is just under the statewide positivity rate of 9.6 percent.

The Hart County Charter System reported this week there are currently no students positive with COVID-19, though, 15 students are under quarantine for possible close contact. Four employees currently have a positive COVID-19 status and eight have been quarantined for possible close contact.

Statewide, there have been 7,657 deaths related to COVID-19 and more than 341,000 cumulative infections.