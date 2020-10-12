Circuitry focus of home projects

Sunshot by MIchael Hall - Josh McCurley poses for a photo at his virtual learning station where he is teaching third-grade virtual learners and will use a Bright Ideas Grant from Hart EMC to teach them circuitry.
Third grade virtual learners will be learning the trial-and-error process by creating projects with circuitry.
Josh McCurley, the teacher from South Hart in charge of third-grade virtual learners, is…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohereto purchase a subscription.