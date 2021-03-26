‘The Cactus Wildcat’ opens Friday

Hart County Community Theatre is taking folks back to the Wild West, as they present the all-kids production of “The Cactus Wildcat”. The opening performance will be Friday, March 26, with additional performances March 27, 28, and April 2 and 3. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. For tickets, call 706-376-5599, visit the box office Wednesday-Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m, purchase online by clicking the link on HCCT’s Facebook page or buy tickets at the box office before the show. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and $5 for kids ages 10 and under, with special pricing for law enforcement, EMS, firefighters and military.

  • Pictured are cast members from left to right, front, Simon List, Natalie Berelc, Lyla Pugh, Caroline Hart, Morgan Hurley, Tyler Jensen, Sawyer Brown, back, Paisley McGhee, Gerri Pugh, Morgan Carter, Trinity Freeman, Zachary Simmons, Kenyon Harris, Case Cothran, Maks Hurley and Makenzie Jensen. Not pictured is August Thompson and Scarlet Grace Thompson.
