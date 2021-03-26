‘The Cactus Wildcat’ opens Friday

Subhead

Hart County Community Theatre is taking folks back to the Wild West, as they present the all-kids production of “The Cactus Wildcat”. The opening performance will be Friday, March 26, with additional performances March 27, 28, and April 2 and 3. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. For tickets, call 706-376-5599, visit the box office Wednesday-Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m, purchase online by clicking the link on HCCT’s Facebook page or buy tickets at the box office before the show. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and $5 for kids ages 10 and under, with special pricing for law enforcement, EMS, firefighters and military.