Bright Ideas Grant winners announced

Photos submitted North Hart’s Emilee Patrick, above left, is pictured with principal Haley Smith.

Photo submitted HCMS teacher and Bright Ideas grand winner Leland Jones, middle, is shown with Trae Jones and Principal Jacqueline Brock.

The Hart EMC Foundation awarded grants totaling $22,665.81 to local teachers to fund educational projects for students through the Bright Ideas grant program. The program granted 29 teachers in Hart…