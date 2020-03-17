Bowersville man shot in home invasion

Body

A Bowersville man is in critical condition after a teenager allegedly broke into his home and shot him with a rifle.

Authorities say a 16-year-old male broke into 49-year-old Kevin Brookins’s residence on Hubbard Street in Bowersville at 6:30 p.m. on Monday and shot him in the chest before Brookins was able to fight off the assailant.

“After he was shot, he fought him off and it was a good thing he did because I believe the guy went there to kill him and I believe he would have,” Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said.

Brookins reportedly didn’t know the alleged assailant, but Cleveland said Brookins gave deputies an accurate description of ...

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE