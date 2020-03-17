Bowersville man shot in home invasion

Body
A Bowersville man is in critical condition after a teenager allegedly broke into his home and shot him with a rifle.
Authorities say a 16-year-old male broke into 49-year-old Kevin Brookins’s residence on Hubbard Street in Bowersville at 6:30 p.m. on Monday and shot him in the chest before Brookins was able to fight off the assailant.
“After he was shot, he fought him off and it was a good thing he did because I believe the guy went there to kill him and I believe he would have,” Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said.
Brookins reportedly didn’t know the alleged assailant, but Cleveland said Brookins gave deputies an accurate description of ...