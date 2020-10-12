Bee-Bots start youngest students in coding

Sunshot by Michael Hall - Sommer Morris shows how to program Bee-Bots at South Hart Elementary recently. The bots were purchased using money she earned through a Hart EMC Bright Ideas Grant. Sommer Morris is introducing her kindergartners at South Hart Elementary School to coding, or computer programming, early. Morris purchased eight Bee-Bots with Bright Ideas grant money provided by… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.