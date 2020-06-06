Back2School blast to be cruise in

Body

The Hart County School System’s Back 2 School Blast is just that. It is back. This year, though, the event will be a bit altered due to COVID-19 restrictions. The event will be from 9-11 a.m., July 25. The annual school supply giveaway, which has traditionally been held in the Hart County High School dual-level gym, will be open to families in a dual-sided drive-through fashion. Families will be able to obtain their school supplies during a Cruise-In, being broken up into two parts between the double-entry area of the Lonnie Burns Fine Arts Center parking lot and the Hart County Middle School Parking lot.

The Cruise-In idea, introduced by both school system officials and members of the Hart County Chamber of Commerce Education Committee, is designed to keep social distancing guidelines in tact while still allowing families to collect needed school supplies, being donated by area businesses and other organizations.

“Due to the effects of COVID-19 on employment and income in our community, the Back 2 School Blast is more important than ever this year,” said Christine Blomberg, director of the Hart County Chamber of Commerce. “Our goal is that every student will be prepared for success as they start back to school for the 2020-2021 school year. We appreciate local businesses’ and industries’ partnership in supporting our students and our schools. We are staying true to #OneHartBeat.”

So far this year, 23 businesses and community organizations are committed to donating supplies. These businesses are donating items that include, among other needed items, including pens, Kleenex, No. 2 pencils, notebook paper, glue sticks, Ziploc bags, erasers and tote bags, among other needed items.

But additional businesses, churches and organizations are also being asked to help stock up supplies. Still requested from area donors are additional crayons, highlighters, rulers, regular glue, three-rinag folders and notebooks, washable markers, pencils, pencil pouches, and especially Clorox wipes. Monetary donations are also accepted to help purchase supplies.

The Cruise-In will be held rain or shine, and it is requested that students be present, in vehicles, for the event.

For information on donating to the Back 2 School Blast Cruise-In, please contact Assistant Superintendent David Buddenbaum, at dbuddenbaum@hart.k12.ga.us, or Chamber of Commerce Director Christine Blomberg, at chamberdirector@hartcom.net.