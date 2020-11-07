Ax throwing comes to Hartwell

Sunshot by Michael Hall - Andrew Whitworth, left, and business partner Austin Gentry, right, stand lumber up against a wall in the Howell Street building where Sublime Axe Throwing is set to open to show the dimensions of a lane.

An ax throwing venue is one of several new businesses on tap or to have opened in downtown Hartwell in 2020. Sublime Axe Throwing is set to add a new entertainment outlet to downtown when it opens,…