Art Center summer camps are a go

The annual youth art camp at The Art Center will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 6-10 for ages 6 to 8, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 13-17, for ages 9 to 14.

Each summer the camp offers a new theme, and students practice a variety of techniques. This year, instructors Jenna Palmer and Ann Carswell plan to lead the young artists in an exploration of art techniques and styles from around the world. Participants will create a variety of three-dimensional projects using media such as papier maché, clay, and weaving.

“We are looking forward to having the kids back this year. It’s the highlight of our summer,” said The Art Center president, Deborah Taylor.

The cost per child is $80, or $70 for arts council partners. The fee includes all materials and art camp T-shirts. Lunch will not be provided and parents are asked to provide lunch for their students. Beverages and snacks will be

provided.

Registration for both sessions is now open at The Art Center. The Art Center is at 338 E. Howell Street, on the Hartwell square. For more information call 706-377-2040 or visit The Art Center during gallery hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays.