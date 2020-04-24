Accidental shooting leads to teen’s death in Hart County

Body

A teenager is dead after what police say was an accidental shooting in Hart County Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded on April 23 in the afternoon to a residence on Cokesbury Highway to a report of an accidental shooting.

Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said 18-year-old Hunter Grizzell, who was living at the Cokesbury Highway residence at the time, was attempting to get a magazine clip out of his pistol when the gun went off, striking and killing him. Grizzell died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head, Hart County coroner Mike Adams confirmed.

Cleveland said a juvenile witness on-scene told investigators Grizzell could not get the clip out of the pistol and that the gun fired while he was attempting to take it out of the gun.

Grizzell’s Facebook page lists him as an Athens Technical College student from Royston and who was living in North Elberton.

Friends and family posted condolences and sympathy starting Thursday afternoon.

The body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy, Adams said.