5 students, staff among virus cases

Students and school system employees are among the 26 current active cases of COVID-19 in Hart County, a report shows.

There are currently five students out of 3,557 in the Hart County Charter System who have a positive COVID-19 status, a report from the school system shows, while 14 students have been quarantined for possible exposure.

Three employees out of 515 total have a positive COVID-19 status and four employees have been quarantined for possible exposure.

County administrator Terrell Partain said there are currently 26 active cases of the virus in Hart County as of Wednesday morning. That is an increase from the 23 reported active cases last week.

Hart County High School is scheduled to host White County Friday night for the team’s first home game of the season and school officials have set guidelines for attending the game. There is no attendance restriction, but officials are encouraging everyone to wear masks and social distance at all times.

Guidance issued by school officials said to be ready for temperature checks at the gate and children under 12 will not be admitted without an adult. Students will not be permitted to walk around and congregate.

No fans are allowed on the field before, during or after the game and no one will be allowed to stand along the fence at the sidelines.

In the past two weeks, 55 cases have been added to Hart County’s total, according to the daily reports from the Department of Public Health.

Hart County has seen a total of 448 novel coronavirus infections since the DPH began tracking the data in March.

There are a total of 11 deaths related to the virus in Hart County, none of which were added in the last week, according to the DPH.

A total of 11 deaths have been reported at different long-term care facilities in Hart County, according to a report from the Department of Community Health. It is unclear whether those are the same deaths the DPH is reporting because some of them may be attributed to different counties depending on where their official residence is listed.

One death has been reported at Hartwell Health and Rehabilitation where 22 residents out of 26 COVID-19 positive residents have recovered.

At Hart Care Center, 31 out of 51 COVID-19 positive residents have recovered and five have died due to the virus.

At Brookdale Assisted Living in Hartwell, 3 of 12 coronavirus-positive residents have recovered, while five deaths have been reported.

Statewide, more than 6,000 deaths are attributed to COVID-19, according to the DPH, and 25,589 have been hospitalized due to the virus, while 285,350 people have tested positive.