Virus cancels football game

Friday night’s Region 8-AAA match-up between Hart County and Stephens County is cancelled due to COVID-19 quarantines, school officials announced Thursday.

Hart County High School principal Kevin Gaines reported multiple players and coaches on Stephens County’s football team had to be quarantined, forcing the cancellation.

Gaines said late Thursday morning it was unclear whether the game would be rescheduled or not.

The Georgia High School Association is allowing the regions to decide how region games can be made up.

The cancellation comes after a bye week across the region last week.

Hart County (2-4, 1-1) currently sits at third place in Region 8-AAA, while Stephens County (4-3, 0-2) holds a fifth-place spot in the region.

Teams across the state have faced cancellations in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Teams need permission from the GHSA if make-up games would cause a team to play more than once in a week, which has happened on several occasions already in Georgia with teams playing on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

As of Thursday morning, the Bulldogs' next scheduled game is Nov. 13 on the road against East Jackson.

The cancellation marks the second team this year that has cancelled a game against Hart County. Earlier in the season, rivals Elbert County cancelled the game against Hart County after multiple quarantines on their team were reported, prompting Hart to schedule a game with Wayne County.