Mat Dogs take out competition to earn state berth

The Hart County Mat Dogs celebrate their victory over Murray County and Lumpkin County in the state wrestlig duals preliminary tournament on Saturday, Jan. 23, at Hart County High School, earning them a berth in the state duals tournament this coming Saturday at Cherokee Bluff. Winning sectionals puts the Mat Dogs among the final eight duals teams in the state.

Eli Tyler takes down a Murray County opponent on Saturday at Hart County High School

Sunshot by Michael Hall - Quanterrio Hyman manhandles a Murray County wrestler on Saturday, Jan. 23, at Hart County High School in the Mat Dogs’ victory in the team duals wrestling state preliminary tournament.

Sunshot by Michael Hall - Damien “D-Roc” Tyler holds down a Murray County opponent in a quick victory on Saturday at Hart County High School.