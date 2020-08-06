Football scrimmages nixed, cheer delayed

Body

The Hart County High School football team’s planned pre-season scrimmages for Aug. 21 and Aug. 28 won’t happen, according to the Georgia High School Association, but the regular season schedule remains unchanged.

The GHSA moved Thursday to cancel football scrimmage games statewide, as well as postpone the competition cheer season amid COVID-19 concerns, executive director Robin Hines announced Thursday.

The decision comes just a day after Hines met with the GHSA’s sports medicine advisory council.

In a press release Thursday, Hines cited “high risk and physical contact” for cancelling the football scrimmages.

The first games of the season are still scheduled for Sept. 4, after the GHSA Board of Trustees voted to push back the original start date on July 20.

Practices are to continue under previously announced guidance.

Due to high risk of indoor packed arenas, which do not allow for social distancing, according to the GHSA, the competition cheerleading season is postponed with the first date of competition scheduled tentatively for Nov. 21. Competition cheer teams may still practice under previously advised guidance.

The state cheerleading finals are tentatively scheduled for Feb. 26 and Feb. 27.

One act play competition is tentatively moved to the spring semester, the GHSA announced, citing the “risk of indoor venues and aerosol spray from projection and singers.”

Softball, volleyball and cross country seasons remain on schedule, with Hart County’s first softball game scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7 against North Oconee on the road.