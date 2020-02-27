Grand jury charges murder suspect

Body

A man accused of murdering another man, wounding a woman and leading law enforcement on an overnight manhunt was indicted last week by a Hart County grand jury.

Larrendrick Rashad Tabor, 26, of Hartwell, was arrested the morning of Jan. 28 while walking down Ga. Highway 172 in front of South Hart Elementary after deputies say he invaded a house the night before at 933 Friendship Rd. in Hart County, shot and killed 21-year-old Correndrick Alexander and shot and stabbed Shantiriya Oglesby in an attempt to kill her.

The indictment charges Tabor with malice murder, felony murder, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, burglary in the first degree and two counts of home invasion. ...

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE