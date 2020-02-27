Board discusses homestead exemption increase

Body

The Hart County Board of Commissioners again discussed increasing the Homestead Exemption for senior citizens at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25, but did not take action.

The board was in favor of increasing the exemption by $5,000 for people 65 or older. The current exemption takes $10,000 off the assessed value when calculating property taxes for seniors. According to Chairman Joey Dorsey, the $5,000 exemption will result in a savings of $31.95 per year with the 30 percent of the tax bill that the board controls. If the Board of Education also implements a $5,000 exemption, savings would increase to $97.73 per year. An increase to $10,000 would double these numbers. ...

