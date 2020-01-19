Wine, cheese, jazz event to return

Body

The Friends of Hart County Library will host their annual “Wine, Cheese and a Little Jazz” event at 6 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Art Center in Hartwell.

As the name of the event implies, people can expect wine and cheese to be served at the event. The jazz portion of the night will be provided by Satin Jazzmen. There will also be a silent auction, a live auction and door prizes. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the front desk of the library. All the money from the event will go to help the library.

“Budgets for libraries have been slashed and so without these fundraising efforts by the people in the community who benefit most from using the local library, we wouldn’t have as great a library as we do,” Friends of the Library member Christine Rosenbloom said. “Our library, little Hart County Library, was the library of the year for the state of Georgia in 2016, so we are doing good things to keep our library vibrant and meeting the needs of the people in the community.”

