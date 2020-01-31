Upson hoarding case sends 88 pigs to Hart County

Body

A group of starved and mistreated pot-bellied pigs from Upson County have a new place to stay at a sanctuary in Hart County and the leader of that sanctuary hopes they will eventually find permanent homes.

Corrine Baker, who runs Outsiders Farm and Sanctuary, said she took in 88 pigs from a “hoarding” case in Upson County that were being raised as miniature pigs to be sold as pets. The pigs were not being fed to keep them small, she said, and many came to her in need of veterinary care.

Baker saw a post on social media about the case out of Upson County and contacted with the sheriff there and offered to help. The number of pigs was daunting, but Baker said she was willing to do whatever she could to save as many of the pigs as possible.

“I wasn’t even sure how we were going to pull it off,” Baker said.

A maze of pins made from wood pallets in the woman’s backyard was mired in thick mud, forcing malnourished pigs to stand on tin pieces where possible to get out of it, Baker said. Most pigs had not been fed enough and were filled with worms and parasites.

