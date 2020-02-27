UGA students help county plan for agritourism

Body

Aaron Cox

UGA Archway Partnership

Creating an agritourism trail and promoting the novelty of farming to outsiders are among suggestions University of Georgia students offered Hart County after touring farms, meeting with local residents and learning about the county’s assets, including its poultry industry.

Working through the Archway Partnership, a public service and outreach unit, 14 service-learning students in the College of Environment and Design spent the fall semester learning about rural preservation and its real-world applications. They focused on Hart County, which has been a UGA Archway Partnership community since 2008.

The goal of the project was to provide county officials with materials they can use to grow an agritourism industry in northeast Georgia, and for students to gain practical experience in rural preservation. Identifying and mapping local assets to use in attracting tourists was identified as a priority for the Hart County Archway Partnership executive committee. ...

