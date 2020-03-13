Traffic crash leads to meth arrest

Body

An allegedly intoxicated driver, who plowed her car into the guardrail on Interstate 85, led to one deputy’s first-ever methamphetamine-trafficking bust late Sunday night.

Melony Hogan, 38, of 305 26th Street, Ellijay, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, DUI drugs and reckless driving among other traffic charges after she allegedly smashed her vehicle into the guardrail of Interstate 85 and rode it up the Exit 177 ramp without stopping, deputies say.

Hart County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kenneth Dutton said he first made contact with the suspect on Will Bailey Road, where he had to swerve around her vehicle because she was on his side of the road.

Dutton said the suspect finally ...

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE