Top Frosh: Tahj Johnson earns Freshman of the Year honors

Body

Freshman year was a slam dunk for Hart County Bulldog Tahj Johnson.

The 6-foot-7 forward recently received AAA Freshman of the Year honors from HoopSeen, a high school basketball news and recruiting website, and Sandysspiel.com after a standout season on the court.

“It felt good just knowing I got the award,” Johnson told The Hartwell Sun.

In his first year as a Bulldog, Johnson knocked down 48.1 percent of his shots from the floor and averaged 32 percent from 3-point range, all while posting 12.6 points per game. His efforts helped Hart County mount a 23-6 record and reach the second round of the playoffs where they ultimately fell short to Central (Macon). Johnson said he hoped to go deeper in the playoffs, but that he had fun in his inaugural season. ...

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE