Therapy dog a hit at local school

The library at Hartwell Elementary School is quickly running low on books about dogs. Titles revolving around canines aren’t just cute reads, they also help students bond with their new classmate — Penelope.

This four-legged Golden-doodle started class two weeks ago, thanks to first grade teacher Meghan Harris. The fluffy new friend isn’t merely a class pet, though. She serves as a certified therapy dog, helping students with a range of skills, such as reducing anxiety, providing comfort through sad times and offering an ear to aid students in enhancing their reading skills.

“It’s really very cute,” Harris said. “The kids love to read to her. And throughout the day, I see them stop by her cage and whisper little secrets to her and tell her what’s happening in their life. It’s so sweet.”

