Teen Summit set for March

Two parents who say their daughter has been victimized and held against her will by singer R. Kelly are set to speak at the 2020 Teen Summit put on by the Northeast Georgia Council on Domestic Violence.

Tim and Jonjelyn Savage, who appeared in parts one and two of the Lifetime television series “Surviving R Kelly,” will speak at the sixth-annual summit about their experiences with human trafficking and their daughter, Jocelyn Savage’s experiences with Kelly.

Since the first season of the show aired in January 2019, Kelly now faces a total of 18 federal charges ...

