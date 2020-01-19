Superintendent hoping for great 2020

Body

Hart County Superintendent Jay Floyd hopes to add some programs at the Hart College and Career Academy in 2020 and said he plans for the Hart County Charter System to continue improving in the new year.

Floyd said he is looking forward to “another great year.”

“We’d like to continue the

progress we have made academically,”

Floyd said.

Hart County may soon be offering adult education classes through the College and Career Academy. Floyd hopes to have instructors from Athens Tech come and teach skills that local businesses think their future employees will need.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE