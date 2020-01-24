Strickland Funeral Home turns 45

Body

While the Strickland Funeral home is having it’s 45th anniversary this year, the Strickland family legacy in the funeral business goes back even further.

“My dad started this business from the ground up in ‘75. He had been working for another firm for 32 years before that. Our family has been serving the Hart County family since 1943,” funeral director Arnold Strickland said.

Joseph Strickland, Arnold’s father, started working at Smith’s Funeral Home when he was 18 years old. Joseph raised Arnold around the funeral home.

“I was washing cars, putting up tents, digging graves and setting up vaults when I was 11 to 12 years old,” Arnold said.

Strickland said he loves what he does because he loves being able to help the people in the community get through their “lowest lows.”

“It’s helping people, just trying to help them get through that difficult time. It’s just built into me,” Strickland said “I am used to serving folks. It’s something I’ve always done and it’s the only thing I’ve ever known to do.”

