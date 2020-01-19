Stolen 4-wheeler reclaimed by owners

Body

Tim and Janice Mize thought they might never see their four-wheeler again after it was stolen in December, but Hart County Sheriff’s deputies made sure the couple’s property was returned. Now, authorities are searching for the alleged thief.

Deputies recovered the Mize’s stolen four-wheeler after they discovered it hidden by brush and limbs in the woods on a man’s property in the county.

Investigators were led to the suspect’s property after seeing surveillance footage from the owners’ residence that allegedly showed the suspect’s truck on Dec. 18. Authorities were able to find distinguishing features on the truck and link it to the suspect, but officials believe the original suspect was not involved in the theft.

