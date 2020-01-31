State veterans services dept. had a busy 2019

Body

The Hartwell office of the Georgia Department of Veterans Services had a “very busy year” in 2019 serving an estimated 1,656 veterans from Hart County and 1,271 veterans from Elbert County, according to department officials.

The department is a state government agency created for the purpose of advising, counseling and assisting Georgia’s veterans and their families in receiving their benefits under the framework of veterans benefit laws. It is a nonprofit and provides its services at no charge to veterans and their families.

“It is important that a veteran looking for benefits goes to the office because there are certain things that they might not know about that they can find out,” GDVS Public Information Director Brian Zeringue said.

