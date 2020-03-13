Spelling Bee to raise money for literacy

Body

The Nancy Hart Literacy Council is hosting its 19th Annual Spelling Bee on March 19 to raise money for the Adult Learning Center.

Teams of three adult spellers will compete against each other at the lower level of the Hart County Adult Learning Center. As of Tuesday, five teams are registered to test their knowledge of the English language. The cost for entrance for each team is $300. Teams are encouraged to dress in costume. Teams can also buy two extra chances to spell words for $50 each. Awards ...

