Schools celebrate reading, breakfast

The first week of March will mark two special occasions for the Hart County nutrition department, National School Breakfast Week Read Across America Week. Courtney Hart, director of school nutrition for Hart County Charter System, said she is excited to celebrate both occasions and show students and staff the creativity coming from the county’s school kitchens.

“We really want to encourage our students to be a part of these programs and enjoy not only our flavorful, colorful and well-balanced meals, but also be encouraged to read more,” Hart said. “It’s fun we can have these two programs go hand-in-hand.”

So far this school year in Hart County, an average of 59 percent of elementary students and 23 percent of middle and high students are eating breakfast provided by the school.

To promote National School Breakfast Week and healthy eating at school, students who take part in a school breakfast will have their names entered into a prize drawing during the first week of March. The drawing is set for Friday, March 6, with 20 prizes to be given to each school.

“Every day in our schools, a healthy and balanced meal is served,” Hart said. “If a student is in class ...

