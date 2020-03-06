Rezoning approved despite objections

Body

Hartwell is set to get a new subdivision, but some residents aren’t happy about it.

The Hartwell City Council voted unanimously on Monday, March 2, to approve the rezoning of property at the intersection of Glendale Drive and Lakeview Circle.

The 13.76 acres of land is being rezoned from R-1 residential to R-1B residential, allowing for homes to be built on smaller lots. The developer, Julian Brown, said he needed the zoning changed to put 40 developed lots on the property.

Brown said the smaller lot sizes will allow the homes in the development to remain in the target range of between $185,000 and $250,000 when built to the building guidelines. The subdivision will have roughly 1,600 feet of curbed and guttered road, along ...

