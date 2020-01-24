Quality Foods notes 25 years in Hartwell

Body

Tony Lark has been around the grocery business since he was 13 years old. Now at 61, he knows he found where he wants to be — Quality Foods.

His career with Quality Foods began in 1997 after being with other companies when he was a co-manager of the Hartwell store that opened two years earlier. Lark landed at Quality and never looked back.

“As far as working in the grocery business, this is as good as it gets right here,” Lark said.

He and his staff are celebrating 25 years in Hartwell this year. Lark said what has helped Quality Foods be successful in the two-and-a-half decades are the values by which they operate. The company, which includes seven other stores in Georgia and South Carolina, is rooted in Christianity. Much has changed in the world since 1995, but Quality Foods stores are still closed on Sundays and still don’t sell beer or wine. The company’s owner, Verlin Reece, is a Baptist minister as well, Lark said.

