Program finds disabled veterans jobs

Body

Returning to civilian life from military deployment can be difficult for veterans looking to land a job at home — but there is help.

Just ask Adam Tomblin, a former Marine who searched long and hard for any job he could find after returning from active duty several years ago.

Tomblin, who now works as a Disabled Veterans Outreach Program Specialist with the Georgia Department of Labor, has been helping veterans of all ages find local jobs for nearly a year now and wants to continue to help the more than 10,000 veterans who live in the six-county area he serves. ...

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE