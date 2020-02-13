Probate judge seeking reelection in 2020

Body

Hart County Probate Court Judge Merry Kirk will run for reelection this year.

Kirk, who has served in the role since 2014, said she enjoys her job and that she hopes to serve the community where she was raised for another four years.

“I truly love my job,” she said. “I am dedicated to serving the citizens of Hart County. It’s not about a position or a title, it’s about being dedicated to the people you serve.”

Kirk graduated from Hart County High School in 1989 and has been married to her husband, Kevin, for 30 years. Together they have three daughters and two grandchildren. She is the daughter of William and Carol Pilgrim.

Kirk said moving forward technologically and making her office ...

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE