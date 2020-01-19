Poe's birthday to raise money for library

Body

Edgar Allan Poe’s birthday will help the Hart County Library raise money for its mission.

The Edgar Allan Poe Memorial “Dead of Winter” Fundraiser will be from 6-9 p.m., Jan. 21, at Southern Hart Brewing Co. in downtown Hartwell.

Poe, the poet and author famous for works like “The Raven” and “The Tell-Tale Heart,” was born Jan. 19 in 1809.

The event will celebrate Poe’s 211th birthday and will include dinner, musical entertainment and a few celebratory readings. A raffle, 50/50 drawing and a cakewalk will also be part of the festivities. All proceeds will go to improving the Hart County Library.

Tickets to the event are $20 and can be purchased at the library, 150 Benson St., in Hartwell, or at Southern Hart, 350 E. Howell St., in Hartwell. Tickets will be available at the door.