Officials hope for more tourism

Tourism had a $25.88 million impact on Hart County in 2018, according to the U.S. Travel Association, but local officials have plans they hope will make that number grow.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Explore Georgia office reports that the more than $25 million the county saw come its way from the tourism industry in 2018 also generated more than $1.16 million in state tax revenue and around $660,000 in local tax revenues for Hart County and its cities. To put that in perspective, each household in Hart County would need to be taxed an additional $181 per year to replace taxes generated by tourism activity, according to a release from Explore Georgia.

The industry also produced 262 jobs and created ...

