Octogenarian writes 1st novel on Hart Co.

At the young age of 84, Margaret Hatcher House felt the inclination to write a story about her great-grandfather in Hart County. That story is now her first published book, “A Measure of Mercy.”

“Their lives kept touching my heart strings so I wrote a fictitious story about the life that I wish they could have lived instead of the life they were forced to endure,” House said. “I didn’t know I was writing a book. I was writing a story to satisfy myself.”

House will be signing copies of her book at the Hart County Library from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 7. The book is a historical fiction about House’s ancestors in Hart County from 1862 to 1865.

“My great-grandfather and his three sibling were left orphans in Hart ...

