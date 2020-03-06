Octogenarian writes 1st novel on Hart Co.

  • House will be signing copies of her book at the Hart County Library from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 7.
    House will be signing copies of her book at the Hart County Library from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 7.

At the young age of 84, Margaret Hatcher House felt the inclination to write a story about her great-grandfather in Hart County. That story is now her first published book, “A Measure of Mercy.”
“Their lives kept touching my heart strings so I wrote a fictitious story about the life that I wish they could have lived instead of the life they were forced to endure,” House said. “I didn’t know I was writing a book. I was writing a story to satisfy myself.”
House will be signing copies of her book at the Hart County Library from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 7. The book is a historical fiction about House’s ancestors in Hart County from 1862 to 1865.
“My great-grandfather and his three sibling were left orphans in Hart ...

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE