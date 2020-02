Body

A mural is expected to bring an artistic flair to Depot Street in downtown Hartwell.

The new mural will be located on the side of the Blush Hair Studio building on Depot Street. The currently bare wall of the building is facing a public parking lot and is visible from both Depot and Howell streets.

The Downtown Development Authority is working with the UGA Archway Partnership to allow UGA art students to create the ...

