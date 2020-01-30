Manhunt nets murder arrest

Body

A 12-hour manhunt ended Tuesday morning when Hart County Deputies and Georgia State Troopers arrested a man in front of South Hart Elementary School they say shot and killed a man and wounded a woman Monday.

Authorities were searching overnight Monday for Larrendrick Rashad Tabor, 26, of Hartwell, who they believe was involved in a fatal shooting that could be connected to a recent shooting death in Anderson County.

They believe Tabor shot and killed a man and wounded a woman by stabbing her and shooting her in the leg at 933 Friendship Road at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 27. The deceased victim was identified as Correndrick Alexander, 21, of Hartwell. The injured woman had not been identified as of press time.

In Tabor’s initial court appearance, Chief Magistrate Court Judge Thomas Jordan said his court does not have the power to grant Tabor bond and that it would be transferred to Superior Court.

