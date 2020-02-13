Main Street earns classic status

Body

Hartwell will be reaccredited as a Georgia and National Main Street City at the Classic Designation Level for 2020.

The city has held this designation since 1997. Recently, the office of Downtown Development at Georgia Department of Community Affairs updated the reaccreditation process requiring all communities to present activities, opportunities and successes to a panel of Main Street Professionals every three years.

“Due to the hard work of so many volunteers, our DDA Director Jason Ford and authority, the support of our city manager, Jon Herschell and the city council, I am so excited that our growing city has been reaccredited as a Classic Main Street program,” said Main Street steering committee member Peggy Vickery. “Also, without our sponsors and partnerships, we could not accomplish so many ...

