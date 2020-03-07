Lunch and learn to cover Hart history

Body

The Rev. Allen Stewart will host a Lunch and Learn on Thursday, March 19, at the Hartwell First United Methodist Church fellowship hall. The topic will be “Hart County History and It’s Communities.”

“I’m doing a brief Hart County history lesson dealing with some of the communities in Hart County and some of the areas like the Mill Village behind the church and also some of our African American communities,” Stewart said. “I’m trying to look at some of the quirky history of Hartwell as well.”

A lunch of soup and sandwiches will be served at 11 a.m. for free, but donations are encouraged to help cover the costs of the lunch. Extra donations will go to the Hart County Museum, operated by the Hart County Historical Society. After lunch, Stewart will start the presentation. Then, if the weather is permitting, everyone will walk over to the Hart County Museum for dessert. If the weather is bad, dessert will be at the church.

To sign-up, RSVP to Marcie Garringer at mjgarringer@comcast.net. The deadline to sign-up is March 13.

Hartwell First United Methodist Church is located at 200 East Howell Street in Hartwell.