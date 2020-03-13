Low-cost spay-neuter program available

Body

The Hart County Humane Society doesn’t have to look far to find inspiration for its low-cost spay and neuter program.

The Humane Society of America estimates that of the roughly 70 million stray animals in the U.S., only about 6 million to 8 million find their way into one of the more than 3,500 shelters in the country. And the number of stray animals is not likely to get smaller anytime soon considering rate at which unspayed and un-neutered animals can reproduce. One unspayed dog and her offspring can produce around 67,000 dogs in a six year time period. One unspayed female cat and her offspring can produce as many as 420,000 kittens in seven years.

As the local chapter of the Humane Society noted in a recent flyer, “They may not be able to add or subtract, but they sure know how to multiply.”

That has proven true in Hart County, local Humane Society officials say.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE